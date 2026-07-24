Official: Klopp is the new Germany head coach. But he warns: "No personal attacks or I’m leaving"

Germany have officially appointed Jurgen Klopp as the national team head coach until the 2030 World Cup, which is due to take place across Spain, Portugal and Morocco.





"This represents the ideal culmination of my career, of my life, of my professional life. I will devote all my energy to this role", the manager said at a press conference. He then immediately spelt things out: "It is a tremendous honour and I will be paid very well for it, but on the day you say you no longer want me, I will leave, without asking for severance pay. If the Federation says 'this is not how we want to carry on', I will leave. If you behave badly and do not leave my family in peace, I will leave in that case too".

Klopp then asked for everyone's help, including the media: "In the journey we are about to undertake we will need you as well: it would be important if in future, in the way things are reported, there were greater fairness and overly hasty judgments were avoided".