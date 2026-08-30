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Morocco v Haiti: Group C - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport
Hussein Hamdy

Translated by

Official: Amrabat moves to European giant

Transfers
S. Amrabat
Fenerbahce
Ajax
Eredivisie
Morocco
World Cup
Morocco
Türkiye
Netherlands

A new challenge for the Moroccan star

Morocco star Sofyan Amrabat has joined one of Europe's major clubs during the ongoing summer transfer window.

Ajax Amsterdam have confirmed an official agreement to sign the Morocco international on a free transfer, following the termination of his contract at former club Fenerbahce.

The 30-year-old's deal took effect immediately and runs until 30 June 2028.

Amrabat began his career with Utrecht before turning out for Feyenoord in the Netherlands, then took his talents abroad.

Successive spells followed at Club Brugge, Hellas Verona, Fiorentina, Manchester United and Fenerbahce.

Last season he played in Spain with Real Betis. The midfielder also recently featured at the World Cup for a third time with Morocco.

Jordi Cruyff, Ajax's technical director, said: "We are delighted to be able to sign Sofyan. He is physically strong, has great abilities on the ball, and possesses extensive international experience. In addition, he knows the Dutch league well, so we expect him to adapt quickly. By signing him, we are getting exactly the type of player we were looking for."

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