Nuno Espirito Santo announced as new Tottenham manager after protracted search for Jose Mourinho successor

The former Wolves and Porto boss joins the Lilywhites as they end their tumultuous attempts to find a new head coach

Tottenham's long search for a new manager is at an end, after they announced the appointment of Nuno Espirito Santo.

Nuno, who left Wolves at the end of the 2020-21 season, replaces Jose Mourinho in the hotseat at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Spurs went 72 days without a permanent manager after sacking their old boss just before the League Cup final.

Spurs thereafter were linked with, and rejected by, several candidates before confirming Nuno on Wednesday evening.

