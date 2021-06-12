Tottenham confirm appointment of Paratici as managing director

The 48-year-old Italian director will take over at Spurs this summer after leaving Juventus last month

Tottenham have appointed Fabio Paratici as managing director of football.

The Italian left Juventus in May after 11 years with the Serie A giants and had been linked with Spurs for weeks before the move was announced on Saturday.

He will take over at Spurs on July 1, with the club continuing their search for a manager.

What has been said?

A statement from the club specified that Paratici's will "be responsible for managing and developing the club’s sporting operations, facilities and footballing infrastructure".

Paratici told the club's website: "I am thrilled by this fantastic opportunity and I thank the club and the chairman for the trust in me. Tottenham is one of the top clubs in the UK and in Europe with an ambitious long-term plan.

“I am so happy. New experiences always give energy, power and motivation. I hope to give Spurs my passion, my work, my time and to build something better.”



"I will dedicate all myself to this new venture and look forward to working with the management team to write a new and hopefully successful chapter in the club history."

Levy impressed by Paratici's 'track record'

The former defender and midfielder began his career behind the scenes with Sampdoria. He was put in charge of scouting at the Italian side and worked closely with Giuseppe Marotta.

Paratici left Sampdoria to join Juventus the same year Marotta took over as general manager at the Turin side.

Juve won nine consecutive Serie A titles while Paratici was there until his departure was announced last month.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy praised the director's work, telling the club's website: “I've known Fabio for a number of years and he brings with him a wealth of experience in scouting, youth and football operations.

"He has an outstanding track record in assembling competitive squads. As we all know, Juventus have been a highly successful club and he has been a major part of that.

"He will be a great addition to the management structure. I am delighted that he will be heading up the football side of the club as we look ahead to next season.”

What next for Spurs?

Paratici will be expected to play a role in Tottenham's search for a new manager.

The London side held talks with his compatriot Antonio Conte after he left Inter in the wake of their Serie A title win, but talks broke down between the two sides with the coach saying he was not convinced it was the right place for him.

Paulo Fonseca has been linked with the job lately, despite recently being replaced at Roma by Spurs' last permanent manager, Jose Mourinho.

