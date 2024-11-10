+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Leicester City FC v Nottingham Forest FC - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Premier League
team-logo
City Ground, Nottingham
team-logo
Stream anywhere in the world with NordVPN
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle United Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Premier LeagueNottingham ForestNewcastleNottingham Forest vs Newcastle

How to watch the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Newcastle United will aim to book three straight wins on the spin in all competitions when they take on a resurgent Nottingham Forest side in Sunday's Premier League fixture at the City Ground.

The Magpies find themselves leaning towards the bottom half of the league standings table even after snapping a five-game winless run in the English top flight with a 1-0 victory over Arsenal last weekend.

Meanwhile, Forest will seek to strengthen their hold in the Premier League top-five following back-to-back wins against Crystal Palace, Leicester City and West Ham.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle United online - TV channels & live streams

CountryTV channel / live stream
United KingdomSky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky GO
United StatesPeacock Premium
AustraliaOptus Sport
CanadaFubo
GermanySky Sports Premier League
IndiaDisney+ Hotstar VIP
Republic of IrelandSky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky GO
SpainDAZN
NetherlandsViaplay
South AfricaSuperSport

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, and is available to stream online live through Sky Go.

In the United States (U.S.), the game will be available to stream live online on Peacock Premium.

Watch the game in the USA on Peacock Premium
Sign up
Watch Nottm Forest vs Newcastle on Sky Sports
Stream now

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle United kick-off time & stadium

Date:November 10, 2024
Kick-off time:9 am ET / 2 pm GMT
Venue:City Ground

The Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United will be played at the City Ground in Nottinghamshire, England.

It will kick off at 6 am PT / 9 am ET / 2 pm GMT on Sunday, November 10, 2024.

Team news & squads

Nottingham Forest team news

While Danilo and Ibrahim Sangare remain sidelined due to injury, the West Ham-owned James Ward-Prowse is available for selection after he was ineligible to face his parent club last time out.

Ryan Yates, Nicolas Dominguez and Morgan Gibbs-White would feature through the middle; and having found the net in four consecutive games, former Newcastle man Chris Wood should continue to lead the line.

Nottingham Forest possible XI: Sels; Aina, Milenkovic, Murillo, Moreno; Dominguez, Yates; Elanga, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Wood.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Sels, Miguel
Defenders:Morata, Murillo, Williams, Omobamidele, Toffolo, Moreno, Boly, Milenkovic, Aina, Abbott
Midfielders:Anderson, Gibbs-White, Dominguez, Ward-Prowse, Yates
Forwards:Awoniyi, Wood, Jota Silva, Elanga, Sosa

Newcastle United team news

Joe Willock is expected to shake off his niggle from the Arsenal game to be included in the XI against Forest on Sunday.

However, Magpies manager Eddie Howe will remain with the injured lot of Sven Botman, Jamaal Lascelles, Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson, but Jacob Murphy could return after recovering from a hamstring injury.

In attack, Anthony Gordon and Joelinton will continue in support of Alexander Isak.

Newcastle United possible XI: Pope; Livramento, Schar, Burn, Hall; Longstaff, Guimaraes, Willock; Gordon, Isak, Joelinton.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Pope, Dubravka, Gillespie, Ruddy, Vlachodimos
Defenders:Schar, Targett, Krafth, Hall, Livramento, Kelly, Burn, A. Murphy
Midfielders:Joelinton, Tonali, Barnes, J. Murphy, Almiron, Willock, Guimaraes, Longstaff, Miley
Forwards:Gordon, Isak, Osula

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
August 28, 2024Nottingham Forest 1-1 (3-4 pen.) Newcastle UnitedCarabao Cup
February 10, 2024Nottingham Forest 2-3 Newcastle UnitedPremier League
December 26, 2023Newcastle United 1-3 Nottingham ForestPremier League
March 17, 2023Nottingham Forest 1-2 Newcastle UnitedPremier League
August 6, 2022Newcastle United 2-0 Nottingham ForestPremier League

Useful links

