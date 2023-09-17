'Not a surprise' - Roberto De Zerbi reacts as Brighton comfortably beat sorry Man Utd at Old Trafford

Roberto De Zerbi claimed that Brighton beating Manchester United in the Premier League did not come as a surprise to him.

De Zerbi praised his players after win over Man Utd

Expected a bigger scoreline

Brighton thrashed Manchester United 3-1

WHAT HAPPENED? The Seagulls registered their fourth straight win over United on Saturday and moved into fourth place on the Premier League table. After the match, Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi heaped praise on his players while claiming that the convincing 3-1 win over the Red Devils was not at all surprising for him.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to Sky Sports after the match, De Zerbi said, "Football is nice because the small team can win in every moment. I think Brighton is becoming not a big team, but it is not a surprise. The quality of the players and organisation of Brighton is very high. I don’t know the problems of Manchester United, but I can explain my team. We are used to working in our style, we are playing with courage, we defended at Old Trafford man-to-man all the time and we kept the ball in every situation. In the first half, we suffered a lot with the pressure, but after that, we played a great game.

"We played a great, great game. We deserved to win, we played well. In the first 15, 20 minutes we suffered a lot because Man United played in a different way than we prepared for but after that, we played a great game. I think the game was changed when we kept the ball. In that moment their pressure was strong and to keep the ball helped us to control the game and then we have four attackers who are very fast and very good."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United suffered their third Premier League loss in five matches as they languish in the bottom half of the league table with just six points from their matches so far this season.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? De Zerbi's side will next take on AEK Athens in their opening match of the Europa League on Thursday.