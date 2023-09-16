'The Glazers are responsible' - Gary Neville in fresh blast at Man Utd owners after Red Devils beaten by Brighton

Gary Neville has sent a fresh blast towards the Glazer family after Manchester United were beaten 3-1 by Brighton on Saturday.

United thumped by Brighton

Glazers yet to sell up

Neville believes owners are to blame

WHAT HAPPENED? Neville made it clear that he believes the Glazers are to blame for the rot that is continuing to set in at Old Trafford. The club have lost three of their last four games and Neville believes that the culture is set from the top, with the Glazers to blame for "greed, ill-discipline, indecision and uncertainty". The club's takeover process, involving a Qatari group and one led by Sir Jim Ratcliffe, is continuing to drag on, with no end in sight.

WHAT THEY SAID: In a social media diatribe, Neville wrote: "I’ve just got back from Old Trafford and you always have to be optimistic pre-match but the most concerning thing is what we ended up watching wasn’t a surprise. This wasn’t a lack of effort or a group of players not interested. This was a team well-beaten by opponents that were well drilled and knew what they were doing. Simple as that…

"Oh and yes the Glazers are responsible. It’s how it works. You own a business and everything good and bad sits with you! They inherited the best in all areas. They’ve overseen 10 years of mediocrity off the pitch and on the pitch.

"They set the culture of greed, ill-discipline, indecision and uncertainty that runs right through the club. It would be best if they sold the club with some speed and efficiency and allowed at least the off the pitch items to be corrected properly that re-set the tone and culture. Football is volatile so results on the pitch can be erratic and cyclical but if the off the pitch stuff including the owners direction and leadership are spot on it gives you a better chance to succeed on it."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United have lurched from one disaster to another, with results on the pitch being amplified by off-field trouble; Jadon Sancho and manager Erik ten Hag have been embroiled in a public spat and the winger has been exiled, while Antony has been granted a period of absence after disturbing allegations were made against him.

WHAT NEXT? United face Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Wednesday.