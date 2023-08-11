WATCH: NFL legend JJ Watt hits Jamie Carragher with brutal tackle ahead of Burnley's Premier League opener against Manchester City

He may have retired after over 100 career NFL sacks but legendary pass rusher JJ Watt was keen to take another prize scalp on Friday night.

NFL star floors Sky pundit Carragher

'Send me the bill' jokes Watt

Future Hall of Famer now Burnley co-owner

WHAT HAPPENED? Under the lights at Turf Moor ahead of Burnley's clash with Manchester City, the Sky Sports punditry team joked with the Clarets new shareholder about his time in the NFL before taking to the grass to test Jamie Carragher's mettle as a quarterback. The former-Liverpool man couldn't get rid of the ball quick enough as Watt flew towards him, dumping a wobbly pass in the general vicinity of Gary Neville before taking a fairly gentle hit off one of the NFL's most feared defensive ends.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Watt and his NWSL star wife, Kealia Watt invested in Burnley in May with the former Houston Texans star even touring the pubs of the town in an attempt to get a feel for the club.

WHAT NEXT FOR JJ WATT AND BURNLEY? Watt and Burnley got a tough introduction to life back in the Premier League, impressing for long spells before going down 0-3 to champions Manchester City. They have a break next week before gearing up for Aston Villa in a fortnight's time.