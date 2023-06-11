Neymar next on the Saudi list! Al-Hilal exploring transfer for another PSG star after Lionel Messi snub

Al-Hilal have reportedly made contact with Neymar's camp over a potential summer transfer after failing to sign his PSG team-mate Lionel Messi.

Al-Hilal snubbed by Messi

Have turned their attention to Neymar

PSG eager to offload Brazilian forward

WHAT HAPPENED? Al-Hilal sent a delegation to Paris on Friday to "test the waters" with Neymar's entourage over a potential deal, according to CBS Sports. The report states that the Brazilian could be in line for a deal similar to the one Cristiano Ronaldo was handed at Al-Nassr in December, which is reportedly worth €200 million (£171m/$215m) per year.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: CBS Sports states that Al-Hilal are willing to pay around €45m (£38m/$48m) for Neymar, with Paris Saint-Germain set to accept a massive loss on their initial €222m (£190m/$238m) investment in the forward back in 2017. The French champions have reportedly already offered Neymar to a number of European clubs as they seek to get him off their books ahead of the 2023-24 campaign. PSG have not yet received any formal offers for the 31-year-old, who has been plagued by fitness issues in recent years and is currently sidelined due to an ankle ligament injury.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Neymar's PSG colleague Messi had been Al-Hilal's number-one target heading into the summer, but GOAL reported last week that the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner had asked to delay a potential switch to the Middle East. Messi subsequently revealed that he has chosen to continue his career at Inter Miami next season, with the MLS club set to officially welcome the Argentine when his contract at PSG expires on June 30.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR NEYMAR? If Al-Hilal can get a deal for Neymar over the line, it will represent another huge coup for the Saudi Pro League. Ronaldo was the first mega name through the door at the start of the year, and Karim Benzema joined his former Real Madrid team-mate in the Middle East earlier this month as he signed for league champions Al-Ittihad. It remains to be seen whether Neymar will be willing to turn his back on European football at this stage of his career, though, especially as he still harbours hope of making Brazil's squad for the 2026 World Cup in Canada, Mexico and the United States.