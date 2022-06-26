‘I thought he would already have a Ballon d’Or’ – Neymar backed by Herrera to remain in Golden Ball hunt despite questions of PSG future

The Brazil international can still win the ultimate player prize, according to the Spaniard

Neymar's failure to claim a Ballon d'Or throughout his career has surprised Ander Herrera - but the Paris Saint-Germain star has backed his team-mate to still claim football's highest individual honour down the line.

The Brazil international is widely considered one of the game's modern greats, but has never laid his hands upon the most prestigious player-specific prize in the sport, having lost out on multiple occasions to former Barcelona and now PSG team-mate Lionel Messi and Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

Herrera admits that he finds it strange the forward has not snatched up the accolade yet - but in an interview touching on his team-mates at Parc des Princes, believes the Selecao forward still has the opportunity to join the illustrious list of victors.

What has Herrera said on Neymar?

"I am very friendly with him," the Spaniard told AS when addressing his relationship and respect for Neymar, who has seen a move away from Parc des Princes speculated on again during the current transfer window.

"He is a great team-mate and as a footballer he is in the world’s top five.

"I thought that he would already have a Ballon d'Or, but I don't rule it out yet. It is a joy to be with him."

What does Herrera think about Mbappe?

Elsewhere, Herrera weighed in on Kylian Mbappe's decision to remain at the club following a protracted transfer saga - and believes he can enshrine his name in PSG legend by electing to remain.

"At Real Madrid, he would have become one of the best players in their history, with all the security that comes with playing there," he added.

“But, with PSG, he can become the best player in the club’s history, and make history in his home city. It’s similar to Ansu Fati at Barcelona. Barcelona is his life and it’s the same for Kylian."

