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Newcastle United v Hull City - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Bart DHanis
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Newcastle manager Jaissle goes completely wild over Sean Steur: 'It is not normal!'

Newcastle United

Newcastle United coach Matthias Jaissle has spoken glowingly about Sean Steur. In a press briefing, he praised the latest display from the 18-year-old Dutchman.

Newcastle beat promoted side Hull City 2-1 last weekend. Joe Willock and Lewis Hall got the goals, but Jaissle felt Steur was the man of the match.

Only last week, Steur faced heavy criticism after the 4-1 defeat to Leeds United. The 18-year-old midfielder gave the ball away too easily and Newcastle conceded straight away. Jaissle praised the way Steur responded after an eventful week. “We gave him a lot of support over the past week. We are emotionally very strong,” the German was quoted as saying by The Newcastle Chronicle.

“Then to come out like that straight away in the next match, that is really very special. He was fantastic. It is what you would expect from an experienced player, but he is still so young. It is really not normal,” he continued.

Sold by Ajax to Newcastle last summer for €27 million, the midfielder went off with cramp after seventy minutes. Jaissle sees that as another area for improvement.

“He is a young player. He will definitely play again in the next match, but we also have to be careful. He still has to adapt to the league. That is the next step,” Jaissle concluded.

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