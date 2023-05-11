New York's new $780 million soccer stadium renderings look beautiful - with NYCFC wanting to open privately financed venue by 2027

- MLS club unveils new stadium plans
- 25,000 seat venue could be ready by 2027
- NYCFC have been using baseball stadium this year
WHAT HAPPENED? The club is planning to build a 25,000-seat stadium, at a cost of around $780 million, which is going to be privately financed and which will be located in the Queens’ Willets Point neighborhood. The construction project will also include a school, shopping center and 250-room hotel.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: NYCFC have long been overdue their own home in the city, currently splitting matches between two Major League Baseball venues: Yankee Stadium and Citi Field for 2023.
WHAT THEY SAID?: Marty Edelman, NYCFC’s vice chairman, said: "This continued investment in New York City will create a long-overdue home for our first team, and create a new neighborhood for Queens.”
WHAT NEXT FOR NYCFC? They have the New York derby this weekend against inter-city rivals New York Red Bulls, who just fired head coach Gerhard Struber.
