New low: Garnacho could leave Aston Villa again after three matches

Alejandro Garnacho could already be on his way out of Aston Villa, the Daily Mail report. The Argentine has yet to make any impact in his first few weeks at the club. Several Spanish clubs want to offer a solution.

Once regarded as a major talent, Garnacho broke through at Manchester United and played 144 matches for the club's first team.

That spell at Manchester United came to an end in the summer of 2025. After a dispute with manager Ruben Amorim, he was sold to Chelsea for €50 million.

At Chelsea, they had already seen enough of the Argentina international after a year. The club decided to loan him to Aston Villa last summer, who negotiated a fairly easy-to-trigger option to buy.

So far, Garnacho has played only three times for his new club. Unai Emery did not even bring him on in the last two matches. "We will keep working with him, but for now there are others who are doing better," he said earlier in September.

Emery has enough alternatives in Ibrahim Ndiaye, Emiliano Buendia and talented youngster George Hemmings. Garnacho may not play again at all, because otherwise the €50 million option to buy would have to be triggered. His option to buy automatically becomes a permanent transfer as soon as he has played a specific number of matches (a certain threshold value).

Now several LaLiga clubs are monitoring Garnacho's situation. They hope to sign him from Chelsea as early as January, where he is still under contract. It is not yet known which clubs are involved.