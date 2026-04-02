New development in negotiations between Saudi Pro League officials and Mohamed Salah

Egyptian star Mohamed Salah has confirmed he will be leaving Liverpool at the end of the current season, in a move that is set to be one of the biggest stories of the summer transfer window.

Despite his exceptional record with the Reds, which has made him one of the greatest players in the club’s history, Liverpool face an extremely difficult task in finding a replacement who comes close to his level and influence.

Salah’s next destination remains the focus of widespread attention, with the “teamtalk” network suggesting that a move to the Saudi Professional League on a lucrative contract remains the strongest option for “Mo”, particularly as negotiations have progressed seriously in recent weeks.According to available information, interest in the player is not limited to Saudi clubs, as clubs from Italy and Germany are monitoring the situation closely, whilst clubs from the American league may make a final attempt to sign him.

The network noted that Saudi officials are pressing ahead with finalising the deal, which has been in the works since last year.

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It revealed a new development in this regard, namely that Salah’s agent has been informed he will be given the freedom to choose his preferred club within the Saudi league, though Al-Ittihad are currently considered the favourites to secure the Egyptian star’s signature.

If the deal goes through, Salah is expected to become one of the highest-paid players in the world, if not the highest-paid of all.

Saudi Pro League officials are expressing great confidence in their ability to finalise the deal and turn Salah into the league’s most prominent international star, particularly as he is currently regarded as the world’s leading Muslim footballer.