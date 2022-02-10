Neves: Arsenal celebrated beating Wolves like they had won the league

Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves has said Arsenal celebrated their 1-0 win on Thursday like they had just won the league.

Neves claimed it was the biggest Gunners celebration he's seen in a decade and that it showed Wolves' level.

Arsenal overcame a Gabriel Martinelli red card to win the match and momentarily jump into fifth place in the Premier League.

What has been said?

"We saw the way they celebrated the win and that shows the level we are," Neves told BBC. "I didn't see Arsenal celebrating like this in the past 10 years - it was like they won the league."

Wolves manager Bruno Lage went on to express his disappointment with the result.

"I'm disappointed because I thought we were the better team," he said. "Our tempo was very good and we managed the game well but we didn't score our chances and we suffered from a set piece."

Arsenal's red card problem

The Gunners have now picked up four reds in 2022 - something that has irked manager Mikel Arteta.

"To win football matches like that [with 10 men] is extremely difficult and we have to stop it," he told reporters. We've been talking about it. I have run out of ideas [about how to stop it], I think.

"The character, how we dug in, the spirit we showed, I'm really proud of the boys. There was togetherness and unity.

"We need to play with 11 players in the last 16 games and that is key. To win games with 10 men is very unlikely."

The bigger picture

Winning away from home against a fellow top four contender was indeed a big deal for Arsenal, who are trying to put a nightmare January behind them.

This was a positive start for a squad that didn't receive significant reinforcements before the transfer deadline and must now fight for a Champions League place as currently constructed.

