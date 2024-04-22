NBA Champions list: Which teams have won the NBA Finals?

Take a look through history to see which teams have dominated the NBA Finals over generations gone by

Few sports prizes carry as much prestige as an NBA Championship ring. Every year, the winner of the NBA Finals writes their name into history, with plenty of teams over the decades etching themselves into folklore with dramatic performances and some sensational triumphs.

With the Denver Nuggets earning their first title last term following a victory over the Miami Heat, the question for 2024 is whether another new name can claim the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy or whether a familiar face, such as the Boston Celtics or the Los Angeles Lakers, will take it instead.

So, who are the teams that have taken the biggest prize in American basketball over the years? Who has won it more than anyone else? And which players are the most decorated in the sport?

Here, GOAL guides you through the complete list of NBA champions over the years, including titles by team and players.

Full list of NBA Champions 1947 to 2023

Year Champion Result Runner-up 1947 Philadelphia Warriors 4-1 Chicago Stags 1948 Baltimore Bullets 4-2 Philadelphia Warriors 1949 Minneapolis Lakers 4-2 Washington Capitols 1950 Minneapolis Lakers 4-2 Syracuse Nationals 1951 Rochester Royals 4-3 New York Knicks 1952 Minneapolis Lakers 4-3 New York Knicks 1953 Minneapolis Lakers 4-1 New York Knicks 1954 Minneapolis Lakers 4-3 Syracuse Nationals 1955 Syracuse Nationals 4-3 Fort Wayne Pistons 1956 Philadelphia Warriors 4-1 Fort Wayne Pistons 1957 Boston Celtics 4-3 St. Louis Hawks 1958 St. Louis Hawks 4-2 Boston Celtics 1959 Boston Celtics 4-0 Minneapolis Lakers 1960 Boston Celtics 4-3 St. Louis Hawks 1961 Boston Celtics 4-1 St. Louis Hawks 1962 Boston Celtics 4-3 Los Angeles Lakers 1963 Boston Celtics 4-2 Los Angeles Lakers 1964 Boston Celtics 4-1 San Francisco Warriors 1965 Boston Celtics 4-1 Los Angeles Lakers 1966 Boston Celtics 4-3 Los Angeles Lakers 1967 Philadelphia 76ers 4-2 San Francisco Warriors 1968 Boston Celtics 4-2 Los Angeles Lakers 1969 Boston Celtics 4-3 Los Angeles Lakers 1970 New York Knicks 4-3 Los Angeles Lakers 1971 Milwaukee Bucks 4-0 Baltimore Bullets 1972 Los Angeles Lakers 4-1 New York Knicks 1973 New York Knicks 4-1 Los Angeles Lakers 1974 Boston Celtics 4-3 Milwaukee Bucks 1975 Golden State Warriors 4-0 Washington Bullets 1976 Boston Celtics 4-2 Phoenix Suns 1977 Portland Trail Blazers 4-2 Philadelphia 76ers 1978 Washington Bullets 4-3 Seattle SuperSonics 1979 Seattle SuperSonics 4-1 Washington Bullets 1980 Los Angeles Lakers 4-2 Philadelphia 76ers 1981 Boston Celtics 4-2 Houston Rockets 1982 Los Angeles Lakers 4-2 Philadelphia 76ers 1983 Philadelphia 76ers 4-0 Los Angeles Lakers 1984 Boston Celtics 4-3 Los Angeles Lakers 1985 Los Angeles Lakers 4-2 Boston Celtics 1986 Boston Celtics 4-2 Houston Rockets 1987 Los Angeles Lakers 4-2 Boston Celtics 1988 Los Angeles Lakers 4-3 Detroit Pistons 1989 Detroit Pistons 4-0 Los Angeles Lakers 1990 Detroit Pistons 4-1 Portland Trail Blazers 1991 Chicago Bulls 4-1 Los Angeles Lakers 1992 Chicago Bulls 4-2 Portland Trail Blazers 1993 Chicago Bulls 4-2 Phoenix Suns 1994 Houston Rockets 4-3 New York Knicks 1995 Houston Rockets 4-0 Orlando Magic 1996 Chicago Bulls 4-2 Seattle SuperSonics 1997 Chicago Bulls 4-2 Utah Jazz 1998 Chicago Bulls 4-2 Utah Jazz 1999 San Antonio Spurs 4-1 New York Knicks 2000 Los Angeles Lakers 4-2 Indiana Pacers 2001 Los Angeles Lakers 4-1 Philadelphia 76ers 2002 Los Angeles Lakers 4-0 New Jersey Nets 2003 San Antonio Spurs 4-2 New Jersey Nets 2004 Detroit Pistons 4-1 Los Angeles Lakers 2005 San Antonio Spurs 4-3 Detroit Pistons 2006 Miami Heat 4-2 Dallas Mavericks 2007 San Antonio Spurs 4-0 Cleveland Cavaliers 2008 Boston Celtics 4-2 Los Angeles Lakers 2009 Los Angeles Lakers 4-1 Orlando Magic 2010 Los Angeles Lakers 4-3 Boston Celtics 2011 Dallas Mavericks 4-2 Miami Heat 2012 Miami Heat 4-1 Oklahoma City Thunder 2013 Miami Heat 4-3 San Antonio Spurs 2014 San Antonio Spurs 4-1 Miami Heat 2015 Golden State Warriors 4-2 Cleveland Cavaliers 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers 4-3 Golden State Warriors 2017 Golden State Warriors 4-1 Cleveland Cavaliers 2018 Golden State Warriors 4-0 Cleveland Cavaliers 2019 Toronto Raptors 4-2 Golden State Warriors 2020 Los Angeles Lakers 4-2 Miami Heat 2021 Milwaukee Bucks 4-2 Phoenix Suns 2022 Golden State Warriors 4-2 Boston Celtics 2023 Denver Nuggets 4-1 Miami Heat

Which players have won the most NBA championships?

The former Boston Celtics great Bill Russell is the most-decorated player when it comes to NBA championships, with 11. Team-mate Sam Jones meanwhile boasts 10, while another four players from the team’s imperial phase have eight triumphs each.

Bill Russell (11)

Sam Jones (10)

Tom Heinsohn (8)

K. C. Jones (8)

Satch Sanders (8)

John Havlicek (8)

Jim Loscutoff (7)

Frank Ramsey (7)

Robert Horry (7)

Bob Cousy (6)

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (6)

Michael Jordan (6)

Scottie Pippen (6)

How many NBA championships has each team won?

Team No. of titles Los Angeles Lakers / Minneapolis Lakers 17 Boston Celtics 17 Golden State Warriors / Philadelphia Warriors / San Francisco Warriors 7 Chicago Bulls 6 San Antonio Spurs 5 Philadelphia 76ers / Syracuse Nationals 3 Detroit Pistons / Fort Wayne Pistons 3 Miami Heat 3 New York Knicks 2 Houston Rockets 2 Milwaukee Bucks 2 Cleveland Cavaliers 1 Atlanta Hawks / St. Louis Hawks 1 Washington Wizards / Washington Bullets 1 Oklahoma City Thunder / Seattle SuperSonics 1 Portland Trail Blazers 1 Dallas Mavericks 1 Baltimore Bullets 1 Sacramento Kings / Rochester Royals 1 Toronto Raptors 1 Denver Nuggets 1

Which teams have never won an NBA championship?

Ten current NBA teams have never won an NBA championship, along with two other sides that folded in the league's early days. The Phoenix Suns have the toughest record, having lost in the NBA Finals on three occasions.

Phoenix Suns

Utah Jazz

Brooklyn Nets

Orlando Magic

Chicago Stags

Washington Capitols

Indiana Pacers

Charlotte Hornets

Los Angeles Clippers

Memphis Grizzlies

Minnesota Timberwolves

New Orleans Pelicans

FAQs

Who won the 2023 NBA Finals?

The 2023 NBA Finals were won by the Denver Nuggets, who claimed a 4-1 victory over five games to defeat the Miami Heat and claim the first championship in franchise history.

Nikola Jokic was handed the 2023 NBA Finals MVP prize following his terrific game performances, which helped the Colorado outfit prevail impressively.

What player has the most NBA rings?

Former Boston Celtics center Bill Russell is the player with the most NBA rings, having won the NBA championship record with 11 wins, all with the Massachusetts franchise, during a highly successful spell between 1957 and 1969.

The only other player to reach double-digits is Russell’s Celtics compatriot Sam Jones, who has 10 rings. Jones played in all of Russell’s triumphs except for 1957.

How many NBA Finals has LeBron James been to?

LeBron James has competed in 10 NBA Finals, with eight consecutive appearances made between 2011 and 2018. He has successfully claimed victory in four of them.

Additionally, James is just one of four players to win championship rings with three separate franchises, having enjoyed success with the Miami Heat, the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Who is the most successful NBA team?

The Los Angeles Lakers and the Boston Celtics are the joint-most successful teams in NBA history by the number of championships, with 17 triumphs each. They are the only two teams to have registered double-digits for success and are ten ahead of the next-best franchise, the Golden State Warriors.

Between the Lakers and the Celtics, the former has made more appearances than any other side, with a total of 32 finals competed since their inception.

Who is the youngest NBA Finals MVP ever?

Magic Johnson is the youngest NBA Finals MVP in history and the only player to win the award during his rookie season. The guard won the first of three MVP awards when he competed for the Los Angeles Lakers in the 1980 NBA Finals, aged just 20.

Who has the rights to the 2024 NBA Finals?

The 2024 NBA Finals will begin June 6, with ABC as the exclusive broadcaster. Fans can stream ABC through FuboTV, which offers a free trial.

