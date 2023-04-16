Victor Osimhen is in demand after a stunning season with Napoli but has made his love for the Serie A side clear.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Napoli striker has scored 21 goals in 23 Serie A games this season to propel his team to the brink of a first title in 33 years. Osimhen will surely be in demand when the transfer window reopens in the summer but has made it clear that he is pretty happy where he is right now.

WHAT THEY SAID: "It was tough for me to make my dream come true of becoming a professional football player and now we are about to win for the first time. I’m at a great club and my career is growing constantly," he told TG5. "I am already at one of the biggest clubs and I could not ask for more. Forza Napoli always!"

AND WHAT'S MORE: Osimhen also spoke about his relationship with the Napoli fans and how much support he's felt since signing from Lille in 2020.

"We are close to the objective and cannot wait to make our dream come true, to make it a reality. The players always believed, we always thought we could do something exceptional, even when nobody else believed we could," he added. "The affection from the city is extraordinary, I have never received so much love. I can’t wait to celebrate with them at the stadium."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bayern Munich are thought to have joined Chelsea and Manchester United in the race for Osimhen. The striker's Nigeria team-mate Alex Iwobi has previously admitted that Osimhen has asked him about life in the Premier League, but the Napoli star is contracted to the Serie A side until 2025 and there's no guarantee he will move.

WHAT NEXT? Napoli turn their focus back to the Champions League next. Luciano Spalletti's side host AC Milan on Tuesday, trailing 1-0 from the first leg of the quarter-final tie. Osimhen missed the defeat at San Siro due to injury but is expected to be fit for the return.