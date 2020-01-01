Mourinho reveals his ultimate secret to handling the media

The manager has made European headlines for the past two decades and offered his own top tip to the coaching newcomer Ted Lasso

Jose Mourinho has revealed the secrets of his success, including how to handle the football media world, in an insightful conversation with Ted Lasso.

The manager is a Premier League veteran, having also managed and in the English top flight, and he passed on some advice to the newest man in the dug-out.

Lasso has been appointed as manager of AFC Richmond for the new Premier League season but faces a steep learning curve in after previously only coaching an American football team at college level.

However, Mourinho looks to have taken the inexperienced coach under his wing, offering him advice on various aspects of coaching on and off the field.

Having won two Champions Leagues as well as three Premier League titles, Mourinho knows exactly what it takes to be a success and outlined the key things any manager needs to make it at the highest level.

"But in football, there are no shortcuts," Mourinho explained on a call to Lasso. "First, you must identify players you can rely on."

Mourinho has had many inspirational leaders in his teams throughout his career, from his early success with as well as at and , while his current Spurs team is spearheaded by England talisman Harry Kane.

Equally important for most Mourinho teams are his reliable and impenetrable backlines, with the Portuguese having made a name for himself using tactics his critics labelled as 'parking the bus' but which proved extremely successful.

"Next, defence: the opposition cannot score, you cannot lose," Mourinho insisted.

Perhaps the most important lesson taught by Mourinho to newcomer Lasso was how to deal with the media - something any new coach in the Premier League will have to deal with, especially if results do not go their way.

The 57-year-old announced himself to the British public by labelling himself as 'The Special One', but having been on the wrong end of FA fines for post-match comments on opponents and referees, he knows exactly when and what to talk about in interviews.

"Finally, you must learn how to handle the English press," Mourinho continued. "I’m going to tell you exactly what to say: 'I prefer not to speak.'"

Having confused Lasso with the statement, Mourinho clarified the meaning, telling the American coach that these five words are crucial to surviving any interview, especially if asked a tricky question that could result in a fine or suspension.

"No, that’s what you say to the press. 'I prefer not to speak.'"

