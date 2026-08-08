Mourinho puts Vinicius in the spotlight: this is how the new Real Madrid is built

Vinicius Junior's new deal at Real Madrid was no simple financial agreement, long in the waiting. It emerged from a string of factors that shaped the Brazilian's future. One of them proved decisive in the closing stages: Jose Mourinho.

The Portuguese coach did more than admire Vinicius's talent. He put him at the centre of his new project, insisting that Real Madrid's team of the future would be built around a player he views as one of the biggest keys to success in the coming phase.

Vinicius's renewal didn't come out of nowhere. Long and, at times, complicated negotiations preceded it, before the sharp disagreements gradually softened thanks to a mutual desire from both sides to continue the relationship, according to Spanish newspaper "AS".

Determined to keep the player, Real Madrid ultimately improved their final offer. Vinicius showed flexibility of his own, accepting a figure lower than the value he had asked for at the start of talks.

Both parties eventually found common ground, agreeing to extend the relationship until 2032. But in the decisive stage of the negotiations, an unexpected factor emerged and proved hugely important: Jose Mourinho.

Mourinho: the secret word in Vinicius's decision

Mourinho wasn't the only reason Vinicius signed on. Other factors tipped the balance towards staying, but the Portuguese coach's influence proved decisive in the final call.

For Vinicius, feeling his importance, his value and his central role in the new project was no secondary detail. It mattered every bit as much as the financial agreement reached on Wednesday.

That is exactly what Mourinho wanted the player to feel: to be one of the most important pillars of the new Real Madrid, and to know the coach sees him as a key piece in his future plans.

Perhaps most striking is that in his message of thanks after the renewal was announced, Vinicius didn't stop at "the president", "Joni" and "Jose Angel" alongside his fellow players. He also referred to Mourinho, a clear sign of the role the Portuguese coach played in this phase.

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The beginning of the relationship during the World Cup

Direct contact between Mourinho and Vinicius began during the World Cup, when the Portuguese coach called the Brazilian.

The conversation carried no specific plans or future details at that stage. It was merely a first step towards building a relationship between the pair.

The first impression, though, proved extremely positive, and a good relationship quickly developed between Mourinho and Vinicius.

That later grew into a conviction on the coach's part that the Brazilian star should be one of the pillars of Real Madrid's new project.

Vinicius revealed the details of his first conversation with Mourinho, saying: "I got to know the new coach and the new players and I trained hard."

He added: "Mourinho asked me to be: happy, cheerful, and to play football in my own style."

Mourinho wants to build Real Madrid around Vinicius

Mourinho believes Vinicius has a set of qualities that make him ideal for the project he wants to build at Real Madrid.

Chief among them is his ability to change the outcome of matches on his own, alongside his constant attacking drive and his knack for creating danger in all sorts of situations.

For that reason, the Portuguese coach wanted the team built around Vinicius, one of the players he badly wants to develop and get the most out of.

Extending the player's contract until 2032 reflects the vision Mourinho wants to establish: giving Vinicius a central place within the new Real Madrid.

The first challenge: recovering the Vinicius who competed for the Ballon d'Or

Now the real task begins for Mourinho, and it splits into two main challenges. The first is to recover the best version of Vinicius, the one who came within a hair's breadth of winning the Ballon d'Or in 2024.

Everyone inside the new project believes the player can return to his best levels, provided the right environment lets him regain his consistency and brilliance.

Vinicius's numbers didn't dip much last season, with 22 goals and 11 assists. Yet his general level didn't always match the picture he had grown used to producing.

Last season marked the fifth in a row in which the player passed the 20-goal mark, plus his contribution to more than ten additional goals through assists or penalties. Good numbers, though, couldn't stop it being a turbulent campaign for the Brazilian star.

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The dispute with Xabi Alonso: the start of a turbulent season

The misunderstanding with Xabi Alonso ranked among the biggest causes of the tension Vinicius endured, and it peaked during the Camp Nou incident.

Arbeloa, by contrast, gave the player clear support, standing firmly by his side and backing his position on more than one occasion.

As the 2026-2027 season begins, Vinicius appears to be entering the new phase with added motivation: the desire to respond on the pitch and prove himself once again.

All this followed a World Cup under Carlo Ancelotti, which the player began in promising fashion before it ended in bitter disappointment after the round-of-16 exit against Norway. The picture has changed now.

Having secured his future with Real Madrid until 2032, and with a clear agreement with Mourinho over his role and standing, the smile has returned to Vinicius's face. He has begun a new chapter that looks nothing like last season.

The second challenge: creating harmony among Real Madrid's stars

The second challenge facing Mourinho lies in creating harmony across the entire team.

Pairing Vinicius with Kylian Mbappe requires the Portuguese coach to find a formula that gets the two moving in complete harmony, rather than each looking like a separate star on the pitch.

Mourinho also wants to preserve the central role of Jude Bellingham, who proved during the World Cup he can shoulder great responsibility and reminded everyone of the image that won over Real Madrid's fans during his wonderful start with the team.

Vinicius, Mbappe and Bellingham will therefore be among the most prominent on-field leaders of the new Real Madrid, a team that has seen major changes and lost Rodri, yet clearly reshaped its features at the same time.

Diomande: another piece in the project

The new project doesn't stop at the trio of Vinicius, Mbappe and Bellingham. The team also boasts a lethal striker in Diomande, whose signing was one of the important factors tied to Mourinho's involvement in shaping the new side.

Mourinho knows a group of big stars guarantees nothing on its own. The real challenge lies in making all these elements work the same way and understand their roles clearly.

For that reason, Vinicius in particular became one of the files the Portuguese coach invested in heavily.

Keeping the Brazilian star isn't the only requirement. He must become a genuine pillar of Real Madrid's project, given the conditions to recover his best version.

Mourinho chose to bet on Vinicius, and Real Madrid in turn chose to extend their trust in their star until 2032. Now the hardest phase begins: turning that trust into performance and results, and building a team capable of reclaiming its place at the top.