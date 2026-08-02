Trent Alexander-Arnold faces an unexpected shock that could turn his calculations upside down at Real Madrid. Manager Jose Mourinho has begun preparing a tactical surprise that may leave the England full-back in real trouble this season.

Spanish newspaper "AS" report that Mourinho is leaning clearly towards handing Denzel Dumfries, the new arrival from Inter Milan, preference in the starting right-back role. The shift follows the friendly against Fiorentina, in which the experiment with the two full-backs produced mixed results.

Trent spent a full season with the club, but recurring injuries stopped him nailing down an undisputed first-choice spot. That opened the door wide for Dumfries to compete strongly for the position.

The bigger surprise lies elsewhere. Mourinho, known for his preference for a strong defensive side, sees Dumfries as the player best suited to his tactical philosophy. The Dutchman offers better defensive abilities than his English counterpart, granting the team greater balance in difficult matches.

Trent knows his strengths lie in his excellent control of the ball and his ability to link up with the midfielders. His limited defensive contribution, though, has become a burden when the team face dangerous wingers, and that puts him in a difficult position with Mourinho.

According to reports, the Portuguese coach may use Trent in specific matches that call for ball control and building attacks. Dumfries would be the first option in the big fixtures that demand defensive solidity.

Such a decision, if implemented, would leave Trent in real trouble. He joined Real Madrid in search of a first-team place he has not yet secured, and he may find himself back on the bench for the biggest matches.

Only the coming weeks will bring the full picture into focus, once the official matches begin and Mourinho's final choices become apparent. What is clear so far is that Trent Alexander-Arnold faces the toughest test of his career with Los Blancos, and his future now hangs by a thin thread.