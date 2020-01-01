‘Mourinho believes he can win the Grand National!’ – Spurs have right boss to be Premier League champions, says Hoddle

The former Tottenham player and manager believes a “serial winner” will deliver silverware in north London, although a cup triumph may come first

Jose Mourinho is a “serial winner” who will believe that he can win the Premier League “Grand National” and deliver a title triumph to , says Glenn Hoddle.

Spurs appointed the outspoken Portuguese manager in November 2019 in a bid to end the club’s long wait for major silverware.

Mauricio Pochettino had taken them close, reaching a final, but tangible success proved to be elusive under the Argentine tactician.

More teams

That has remained the case so far under Mourinho, but positive progress is being made during his first full season at the helm.

Goal 50 Revealed: The best 50 players in the world

Tottenham have hit top spot in the Premier League for the first time in six years, while also winning their way through and campaigns.

Hoddle believes Mourinho will land a much sought-after trophy, with it possible that he could sustain the challenge for a prize that he won on three occasions across two spells at Chelsea.

Quizzed on whether Spurs could become champions of , club legend Hoddle told the Evening Standard: “Wherever Jose goes, he always thinks he can win the Premier League in time. That is why he is the serial trophy winner that he is.

“This is a very open Premier League and a lot of clubs look capable, but it is a long season, it is a Grand National, it is not a sprint. Tottenham are in a good vein of form. It is about belief. Jose will believe. He has done it before so he knows he can do it given time.

“It is how he transfers that belief to the players. If you get a set of fans, a set of players and a management team that believe they are going to win football matches, then that is the magic formula.

“It is an exciting time for Tottenham. If I was a betting man, though, I would bet they would win a cup first rather than a league.”

Spurs have taken 20 points from nine games this season, with that return enough to have them sat above defending champions at the Premier League summit.

The games are, however, set to come thick and fast for a team competing across multiple fronts, with there still 11 fixtures for Mourinho’s men to take in before the turn of the year.