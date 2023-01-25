Moshiri insists Everton are NOT up for sale amid Goodison Park crisis

Everton owner Farhad Moshiri has insisted the troubled Toffees are not up for sale but says he is looking for investment.

Everton in crisis

Moshiri denies sale rumours

Does want to bring in investors

WHAT HAPPENED? Everton are currently a club in crisis with the team in the relegation zone and manager Frank Lampard having been sacked. There has also been speculation that Moshiri has put the club up for sale for £550 million, but the owner has insisted that is not quite the case.

WHAT THEY SAID: "The club is not for sale but I have been talking to top investors, really quality, to bridge a gap on the stadium," he told the club's Fan Advisory Board. "I can do it myself and the reason I want to do it is to bring top sport investors to Everton. We are close to having a deal done. It is not selling the club at all. It is bringing more expertise in terms of sponsorship, commercial development and a lot of specialist sport investors have this pool of knowledge."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Everton fans have already come together this season to express their frustration at the direction the club is heading in and to call on Moshiri to make "sweeping changes." The club's owners were also forced to stay away from Everton's Premier League match against Southampton amid safety concerns after the club claimed to have received threats.

WHAT NEXT FOR EVERTON? The Toffees return to action on the pitch on Saturday with a visit from Premier League leaders Arsenal.