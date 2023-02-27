Mohamed Salah for sale!? Liverpool star’s agent rubbishes summer exit talk

Mohamed Salah’s representative, Ramy Abbas, has rubbished speculation suggesting that Liverpool may look to sell the forward this summer.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Reds have endured a testing 2022-23 campaign and find themselves playing catch-up in a Premier League top-four race that may leave them without Champions League qualification. Reports in Spain have claimed that a lack of elite European football next season could see Liverpool open themselves up to offers for their Egyptian superstar this summer.

WHAT THEY SAID: Abbas has, however, responded to those claims by posting on Twitter: “Nonsense. This was never discussed or thought about. Not qualifying to the Champions League hasn’t even crossed our minds.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Abbas worked with Liverpool when they handed Salah the most lucrative contract in the club’s history during the summer of 2022, with those terms set to keep the prolific 30-year-old at Anfield through to 2025.

WHAT NEXT? Salah has registered 19 goals for Liverpool this season, taking him to 175 for the club through 289 appearances, and has offered no indication that he is considering a move elsewhere after helping the Reds to Premier League, Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, FIFA Club World Cup, FA Cup and Carabao Cup glory during his time on Merseyside.