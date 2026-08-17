Milan, Leipzig keep pushing for Nkunku: the situation

At AC Milan, Christopher Nkunku is also among the players Amorim has shown the door to and will leave the Rossoneri after just one year. Several clubs have moved for the Frenchman, with RB Leipzig out in front. These are the latest updates from Fabrizio Romano and Matteo Moretto on YouTube: it will be a very important week for AC Milan, with the Germans making their move through a direct call with the agents.





Who wants him - Leipzig wanted him in the past too, even before AC Milan, and they are the club pushing hardest. Borussia Dortmund have made an enquiry and Newcastle are in the mix too, although the player, as things stand, would prefer to return home to get regular minutes and consistent performances. Clubs in Spain want him too.

He is attracting plenty of interest in the market.



