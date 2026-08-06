Milan, decision made: Odogu to leave on loan. Here is who has asked AC Milan for him

David Odogu is close to leaving AC Milan, even if only for one season. The young German centre-back will leave AC Milan on loan 12 months after his arrival from Wolfsburg for €7 million plus €3 million in bonuses, with several clubs already interested. Right now, the most concrete options are Anderlercht and Mainz. AC Milan will decide with the player which move offers the best route for his development. Odogu is also on Jurgen Klopp's long list, with the Germany head coach set to start watching all the players who could be part of the national team's future.