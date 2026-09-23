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Milan, Cardinale will exercise in the coming days the clause to extend Pulisic's contract until 2028

AC Milan

Milan, Pulisic will be a Milan player at least until 2028: the latest on the contract renewal of the talented American player

AC Milan cannot do without Pulisic. Cardinale believes that, and so does Amorim: the American matters too much for the quality and goals he brings to the team. This international break will be important for the former Chelsea man to improve his physical condition: that is why AC Milan agreed with the USA on his exclusion from the squad list for this October’s fixtures.


As for the contract, the situation is clear: Cardinale will activate the clause in the coming days (unilateral in the club’s favour and already included in the contract signed in the summer of 2023) to extend the current deal by one season, from 2027 to 2028. AC Milan will then move into a second phase and try to reach an agreement with Pulisic on an even longer contract.

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