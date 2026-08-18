Mika Godts could have left Ajax a year earlier, agent Niels De Jonck has told De Telegraaf. But the Belgian winger chose to stay in Amsterdam for another season and has now completed his dream move to Paris Saint-Germain.

In 2025, Godts and his management made a conscious decision not to move abroad. "At that point, Mika, his brother Matz, who is also a coach, and I very consciously made a plan together," De Jonck revealed a year later.

For Godts' agent, one factor was crucial in deciding the winger's immediate future. "Do we leave Ajax now for a mid-table side, or do you stay for another year, continue your development and see which clubs come after that?"

Instead, Godts stayed loyal to Ajax and produced a very strong season in the Vriendenloterij Eredivisie. He scored 17 goals and provided 15 assists in 44 appearances. Those numbers earned Godts the Johan Cruyff Talent of the Year award and a top move to PSG.

"If you look at which club have now come for him, then I think the answer to that question is fairly clear and we made a good choice together," said a satisfied De Jonck. He then added: "PSG are not an end point. It is a new beginning again. Just as Ajax were in January 2023."

Along the way, Godts drew interest from FC Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Arsenal and Chelsea. The former Ajax player ultimately chose PSG, who are paying up to €55 million for the winger.

Meanwhile, coach Luis Enrique spoke to Godts on FaceTime and explained PSG's footballing vision in detail. The Belgian is set to focus on the left-wing position, where Khvicha Kvaratskhelia provides formidable competition.