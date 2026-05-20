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Book Mexico vs South Korea Tickets
Rob Norcup

How to buy Mexico vs South Korea tickets: World Cup ticket prices, Estadio Akron information & more

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Here’s how you could be watching the World Cup co-hosts in action this summer

It’s Mexico vs South Korea at the Estadio Akron on June 18, and Guadalajara is going to be buzzing. World Cup 2026 co-hosts, Mexico, can expect fervent support whenever they take to the pitch, and you could be part of the 48,000-strong party by booking match tickets today.

Stadiums were packed to the rafters when Mexico hosted the World Cup in 1970 and 1986. Huge crowds are expected again this summer, so don’t hang about if you want to see El Tri in action and book those tickets today.

Let GOAL give you all the ticket information for the Mexico vs South Korea World Cup match in Zapopan (Guadalajara), including where to buy them and how much they cost.

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When is the Mexico vs South Korea World Cup match?

DateFixture (kick-off)VenueTickets
Thu, June 18 Group A: Mexico vs South Korea (7pm CST) Estadio Akron (Zapopan, Guadalajara)Tickets

What is Mexico’s World Cup 2026 group schedule?

DateFixture (kick-off)VenueTickets
Thu, June 11Mexico vs South Africa (1pm CST)Estadio Azteca (Mexico City)Tickets
Thu, June 18Mexico vs South Korea (7pm CST)Estadio Akron (Zapopan, Guadalajara)Tickets
Wed, June 24Mexico vs Czech Republic (7pm CST)Estadio Azteca (Mexico City)Tickets

What is South Korea’s World Cup 2026 group schedule?

DateFixture (kick-off)VenueTickets
Thu, June 11South Korea vs Czech Republic (8pm CST)Estadio Akron (Zapopan, Guadalajara)Tickets
Thu, June 18South Korea vs Mexico (7pm CST)Estadio Akron (Zapopan, Guadalajara)Tickets
Wed, June 24South Korea vs South Africa (7pm CST)Estadio BBVA (Guadalupe, Monterrey)Tickets
Friendlies
Mexico crest
Mexico
MEX
Ghana crest
Ghana
GHA
Friendlies
South Korea crest
South Korea
KOR
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Trinidad and Tobago
T/T

How to buy Mexico vs South Korea World Cup tickets?

Supporters have been able to purchase official World Cup 2026 match tickets via the FIFA site since September 2025. 

The last official phase of World Cup ticket sales, the Last-Minute Sales Phase, began on April 1 and runs right through until the end of the tournament. 

Didn't get a ticket in the first phases? Here are all the resale options below:

  • The official channel is the FIFA Resale/Exchange Marketplace, which can be accessed via FIFA.com/tickets. The platform, which originally launched in October 2025, reopened on April 2 and will remain open until one hour prior to each respective match's kick-off.
  • It is available to Canadian, American and international residents, while the FIFA Exchange Marketplace (Mercado de Intercambio de la FIFA) is intended for residents of Mexico.
  • Third-party sellers, such as StubHub, will also have World Cup 2026 ticket availability.

One key point for resale buyers: availability can be very limited, and tickets may appear sporadically. Fans hoping to secure resale tickets should check the platform frequently, act quickly when tickets appear, and have payment details ready in advance. 

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Mexico vs South Korea World Cup tickets: How much do they cost?

Match tickets for FIFA World Cup 2026 matches are split into the following categories:

  • Category 1: The most expensive, located in the lower seating tier.
  • Category 2: Spans both upper and lower tiers outside Category 1 areas.
  • Category 3: Mainly in the upper tier, beyond Categories 1 and 2.
  • Category 4: The most affordable, located in the upper tier outside the other categories.

Official prices have fluctuated throughout the various ticket releases/sales phases. The early estimates for group matches that excluded host nations were $75 - $2,735.

Keep tabs on FIFA’s World Cup ticket portals for additional information and on third-party selling sites such as StubHub for current availability.

Mexico vs South Korea head-to-head record

DateFixtureScoreVenue
Sep 2025Friendly: Mexico vs South Korea2-2Nashville (USA)
Nov 2020Friendly: Mexico vs South Korea3-2Wiener Neustadt (Austria)
Jun 2018 FIFA World Cup: South Korea vs Mexico 1-2Rostov-on-Don (Russia)
Jan 2014 Friendly: Mexico vs South Korea 4-0San Antonio (USA)
Feb 2006 Friendly: Mexico vs South Korea 0-1Los Angeles (USA)
Jan 2002 CONCACAF Gold Cup: Mexico vs South Korea 2-4 (pens) Pasadena (USA)
Jun 2001 FIFA Confederations Cup: South Korea vs Mexico 2-1 Ulsan (South Korea)
Jun 1998 FIFA World Cup: South Korea vs Mexico 1-3 Lyon (France) 
Aug 1989 Marlboro Cup: Mexico vs South Korea 4-2 Los Angeles (USA) 
Dec 1985 Four Team Tournament: Mexico vs South Korea 2-1 Guadalajara (Mexico) 
Dec 1985 Friendly: South Korea vs Mexico 1-2 Los Angeles (USA) 
Feb 1981 Friendly: Mexico vs South Korea 4-0 Mexico City (Mexico) 
Feb 1980 Friendly: Mexico vs South Korea 0-1 Los Angeles (USA)

Mexico vs South Korea World Cup prediction

Mexico reached the quarter-final stage when they previously staged the World Cup in both 1970 and 1986 and they’ll be hopeful of progressing to the knockout rounds once again. El Tri will be especially keen to impress on home soil, after bowing out of World Cup 2022 in Qatar during the group stage, the first time they had fallen at the first hurdle since 1978.

A further boost to the Mexican masses, is that their side haven’t lost an international on home soil since a 1-0 defeat to Chile in October 2018, that’s an unbeaten run of 22 matches and counting.

Mexico's opponents at the Estadio Akron, South Korea, do have a strong World Cup pedigree. They’ve qualified for each of the past ten tournaments, stretching back to Mexico '86. As they reached the knockout stages in Qatar 2022, they'll now be attempting to get out of their group for successive World Cups for the first time ever.

South Korea's best ever World Cup performance came when they co-hosted the 2002 tournament with Japan. They recorded shock wins against Portugal, Italy and Spain, before their dream run was ended by Germany in the semis.

This will be the third World Cup encounter between Mexico and South Korea. Mexico would run out 3-1 winners at World Cup 1998 in France. Ricardo Pelaez and Luis Arturo Hernandez (twice) netted second half goals to clinch the win after Mexico had gone in at half-time 1-0 down.

Mexico would come out on top again (2-1), when the pair met 20 years later at World Cup 2018. Son Heung-min scored in injury time, but it proved to be just a consolation for South Korea, with earlier goals from Carlos Vela and Javier Hernandez giving Mexico all three group points.

Where is Mexico vs South Korea?

Estadio Akron, formerly known as the Estadio Omnilife and Estadio Chivas, is a multipurpose stadium in Zapopan, near Guadalajara. Since opening in 2010, it’s been the home ground of Liga MX side C.D. Guadalajara.

Aside from football, various other sporting and entertainment events have been staged at the Estadio Akron. The likes of Elton John, Coldplay, The Weeknd and Shakira have all played concerts there and Mexican boxing legend, Canelo Alvarez, fought John Ryder at the stadium in 2023.

For the FIFA World Cup 2026, the Estadio Akron capacity will be 48,000. As well as Mexico vs South Korea, Estadio Akron will stage three other group encounters.

Mexico vs South Korea World Cup 2026 ticketsBook now

Frequently asked questions

Supporters have been able to purchase official World Cup 2026 match tickets, via the FIFA site, since September 2025. While various sales phases have already taken place, such as the ‘Visa Presale Draw’ (September), the ‘Early Ticket Draw’ (October) and the ‘Random Selection Draw’ (Dec/Jan), there are still ticket options available.

Last-Minute Sales Phase

This phase began on April 1 and runs right through until the end of the tournament. Tickets are sold on a first-come, first-served basis with instant confirmation.

To purchase tickets, you must visit the official FIFA ticketing portal and register for an account. You can then log in to your FIFA account and check out ticket availability.

 

If you are looking for a secure way to purchase FIFA World Cup 2026 resale tickets, the FIFA Resale/Exchange Marketplace, which can be accessed via FIFA.com/tickets, is the official channel for doing so. 

The platform, which originally launched in October 2025, re-opened on April 2 and will remain open until one hour prior to each respective match's kick-off.

The FIFA Resale Marketplace is available to Canadian, American and international residents.

One key point for resale buyers: availability can be very limited, and tickets may appear sporadically. Fans hoping to secure resale tickets should check the platform frequently, act quickly when tickets appear, and have payment details ready in advance.

The Mercado de Intercambio de la FIFA (FIFA Exchange Marketplace) is the official platform for residents of Mexico to securely resell, purchase, or exchange World Cup 2026 tickets. Mexico has specific legal protections for resale, resulting in a slightly different system.

Unlike the main FIFA Resale Marketplace, tickets in the Mexico marketplace are strictly face-value only, so sellers cannot list them for profit.

 

No, tickets will not be available for purchase at the stadiums during the FIFA World Cup 26. There will be no over-the-counter ticket sales. FIFA.com/tickets is the official portal for purchasing tickets.

Six teams have won multiple FIFA World Cup titles. They are as follows:

Team / Titles / Years Won

Brazil – 5  (1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, 2002)
Germany – 4  (1954, 1974, 1990, 2014)
Italy - 4  (1934, 1938, 1982, 2006)
Argentina – 3 (1978, 1986, 2022)
France - 2 (1998, 2018)
Uruguay - 2 (1930, 1950)

 

You have to go back almost 70 years for the World Cup Final that featured the most normal time goals. In 1958, in Sweden, a Brazil side that featured the likes of Pele, Garrincha and Vava beat the hosts 5-2 in the curtain-closer. Pele and Vava both scored twice as Brazil were crowned World Cup champions for the first ever time.

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