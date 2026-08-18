The usual contenders never quite delivered the decisive, consistent campaign this season. Into that vacuum steps Harry Kane, now a serious name in the Ballon d'Or race.

Bayern Munich legend Lothar Matthäus has thrown his weight behind the English striker, placing him above every other candidate this year.

Matthäus said, in comments carried by Sky Sports Germany: "For me, Harry Kane is the leading candidate to win the Ballon d'Or. I look at the whole year, not at a single match or a single tournament."

He added: "A number of players won the Spanish league title with Barcelona, then became world champions with Spain, but was there a single player who clearly outshone everyone else? In the case of Lamine Yamal, I don't think so."

Running through Kane's rivals, Matthäus pointed to Lionel Messi, who won the American league with Inter Miami, a competition he insists does not compare to Europe's top divisions in strength. Messi scored eight goals at the World Cup but missed two penalties, according to his statement.

Kylian Mbappé, he noted, reached the World Cup semi-final with France yet won nothing with Real Madrid. The same charge sticks to Jude Bellingham, who came up short with both England and the Spanish club.

Kane, by contrast, produced an exceptional season in Matthäus' eyes. Two domestic titles, and not a single stretch of real decline all year.

He said: "The only flaw in Kane's season is that he did not reach the World Cup final or the Champions League final. Other than that, he delivered wonderful levels, and did not go through a single bad spell, from my point of view."

"Kane and Rodri are among the players who let their actions on the pitch speak for them," he added, "and do not seek the spotlight through stories off the green rectangle."

The Germany legend signed off with a verdict: "For me, Kane is the player who deserves the Ballon d'Or more than any other player."