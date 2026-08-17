Memphis' situation in Brazil suddenly takes a very unexpected turn

Memphis Depay still looks likely to sign a new deal at Corinthians after all, according to several Brazilian media outlets including UOL Brasil. The Netherlands striker is ready to compromise.

Last week, Memphis' extension at Corinthians looked all but done until chairman Osmar Stabile pulled the plug on the deal at the last moment.

Sources close to the board say the club scrapped the extension because it would amount to unequal treatment compared with the other players in the squad.





Memphis reacted publicly with great indignation and said he would not let it rest. A day later, ESPN reported that Memphis is claiming €30 million from the Brazilian club.

Both parties now appear to be moving towards an agreement and a deal is expected to be finalised. Much of that is down to Memphis appearing willing to make major concessions.

UOL first report that Corinthians still owe Memphis an amount of €7 million. The striker is willing to waive the interest the club had to pay on that amount.

He would also waive the clause that obliged Corinthians to raise €2.5 million through commercial contracts relating to advertising campaigns and the sale of licensed products.

His biggest concession comes with his salary. Earlier, the former PSV and Manchester United player, among others, had agreed a salary of €9 million per year with the club, but now his team have made a counter-offer of €7 million per year.

Sources close to the club say it had always been Stabile's intention to negotiate a new deal. UOL expect Memphis to put pen to paper on a new contract with the above-mentioned terms soon.