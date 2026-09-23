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Real Madrid CF v FC Bayern München - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Quarter-Final First LegGetty Images Sport
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Mbappé on Real Madrid rumours and Olise: I would not advise him to leave

Transfers
Real Madrid
Bayern Munich
France
K. Mbappe
M. Olise
Spain
Germany
France

What did the Real Madrid star say about his team-mate?

Kylian Mbappé won't be pushing his France team-mate Michael Olise to leave Bayern Munich, despite the rumours that linked the winger with a move to Real Madrid last summer.

Plenty of reports this summer touted Real's interest in Olise, particularly after his standout displays for France at the 2026 World Cup. He ended up staying put with the Bavarians.


Asked about the speculation, Mbappé told German newspaper "Bild": "I heard the rumours, but I know this situation well: when I was a player at Paris Saint-Germain, rumours were rife."

For Mbappé, urging Olise to walk away would be out of order. The France international can still show his full potential in Munich.

He continued, as reported by French network "Foot Mercato": "I think it is disrespectful to advise a player to leave. That would be unfair to Bayern, especially as Bayern is a great club where Michael can achieve great things."

The Real Madrid striker then heaped praise on his international team-mate: "But one thing is certain: every club in the world wishes to sign Michael Olise. He is an exceptional player."

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