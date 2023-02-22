Mathoho injury presents Kaizer Chiefs youngster with opportunity ahead of Soweto Derby

Kaizer Chiefs have been joined by a promising defender in their training sessions following Erick Mathoho's latest injury set-back.

Injuries have hit Amakhosi's camp

Zwane has already promoted three youngsters this term

Amakhosi will renew their rivalry against Pirates this weekend

WHAT HAPPENED: The Glamour Boys recently suffered a blow when Erick Mathoho joined the club's growing injury-list and coach Arthur Zwane indicated that it is unclear how long the experienced player will be sidelined for.

Siyabonga Gumede has now joined Zwane's side in their training sessions as the 18-year-old centre-back fills the void left by Mathoho, who has struggled with injuries in the current campaign.

Gumede, who was named 2021-22 Chiefs reserve team Defender of the Season, was spotted training with the club's first team on Wednesday.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Zwane is known to be a big fan of youngsters from the Chiefs academy and reserve team, having previously worked for the club as a youth coach.

The 49-year-old tactician promoted Mduduzi Shabalala, 19, to the first team at the beginning of this season as he signed a three-year deal. Wandile Duba, 18, and Samkelo Zwane, 20, were also promoted to the first team from the reserve team two months ago.

Players from the PSL development league, Diski Challenge, can be registered with the PSL at any time and feature for the first team which means SA under-20 international Gumede is an option for Zwane.

Zwane was forced to recall Austin Dube to the starting line-up after fellow left-footed centre back Edmilson Dove was ruled out of Sunday's game against Golden Arrows due to flu.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR CHIEFS?: Amakhosi will be desperate for a win when they lock horns with Pirates at the iconic FNB Stadium in Nasrec on Saturday.

Chiefs succumbed to a 3-2 defeat to Arrows and they are winless in their last two PSL matches.