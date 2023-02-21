'Orlando Pirates not my level' - Why Kaizer Chiefs transfer was right for Shabalala

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Mduduzi Shabalala has revealed that he left his boyhood club Orlando Pirates because he did not feel well challenged.

Shabalala sys Pirates failed to challenge him

Midfielder’s game was raised by the Glamour Boys

19-year-old keen to shine in the Soweto derby

WHAT HAPPENED? Shabalala explained how he switched allegiance from a Pirates supporter to a Chiefs fan after leaving the Bucs for their local rivals three years ago.

The 19-year-old felt Pirates did not make challenge him enough, prompting him to seek a proper challenge across town.

It was with the Glamour Boys that he displayed his true qualities and would soon get signed by the club following a few months of trial. Shabalala featured for Chiefs in the DStv Diski Challenge before getting promoted to the senior team by coach Arthur Zwane this season.

The midfielder has been in and out of the side as Zwane integrates him slowly into the team, making eight appearances while scoring two goals.

His last goal came on Sunday when the Glamour Boys lost 3-2 to Golden Arrow as he latched onto a pass in the box before firing low on his left foot to give his team a 2-1 lead in the 47th minute. The visitors, however, turned the game on its head later on.

As Chiefs prepare to face Pirates in the Soweto derby on Saturday, Shabalala is keen to show the Bucs fans what they are missing, although most of his family members will support Jose Riveiro’s side.

WHAT DID HE SAY? “Coach Sifiso played a big role in my life, he’s the one who took me to Kaizer Chiefs, we first started a trial at Orlando Pirates, but it didn’t work out, I told him it’s easy there at Pirates, I want to go to Kaizer Chiefs,” Shabalala explained as per iDiski Times.

“And at Chiefs, they made it difficult for me. I trialed for about three to four months and I told him that’s the type of challenge I want in football, and it happened that I got the challenge and I was promoted to the first team after just three games in the GDL with the U17s.

“I started training at Pirates but I could see this is not my level. To be honest, there was a tournament playing in Randburg, it was the GDL Cup, the time I was playing for Lenasia Soccer Academy under coach Sifiso, we were sitting outside watching Kaizer Chiefs vs Orlando Pirates.

“I could see coach Sifiso’s players, how they played and how they exerted themselves. They were enjoying football, buzzing, dribbling, it’s something I wanted and the minute I got to Kaizer Chiefs, I felt, here, I am playing football, I’m going to make it here.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Shabalala has impressed on the few occasions when he started, including Sunday when he played a central role in Chiefs’ attacking game.

It was after his withdrawal just past the hour mark that Chiefs surrendered the initiative to Arrows, inviting pressure which they could not contain.

Shabalala’s range of passing and vision in the final third will need to be top-notch on Saturday as Chiefs seek a fifth straight win over Pirates to close in on their rivals in the race for a second-place finish in the league.

WHAT’S NEXT? Chiefs host Pirates at the Peter Mokaba Stadium with pressure on players and Zwane to win the game after just one victory in their last five.