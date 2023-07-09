Mason Greenwood’s father earns £450,000 from agency business during Man Utd suspension

Mason Greenwood’s father has reportedly earned £450,000 over the course of his son’s suspension at Manchester United.

The 21-year-old forward is still waiting on a decision to be made on his future at Old Trafford.

He has not figured for United since January 2022, when allegations of attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour and occasioning actual bodily harm emerged.

Those charges were dropped in February 2023, but Greenwood is yet to be welcomed back into the first-team fold at Old Trafford.

He has been working with a private trainer in a bid to stay fit, with there suggestions that he could be loaned out by United during the summer transfer window.

Whatever happens from this point, the Daily Mail reports that his personal business interests have been booming. It is claimed that Greewood’s image rights company has seen assets rise to almost £1 million ($1.3m) over the course of the last 18 months.

Accounts for TSM Sports Limited covering the period April 1, 2021 to September 30 2022 have revealed that the one-cap England international’s bank balance went up to £1,036,708.

His father, Andrew, has also been pulling in more money despite his son being prevented from taking to the field.

Greenwood is the only client of his father’s agency business, but assets in that company have risen from £1.125m to £1.575m this year.

A decision on Greenwood’s future – following an internal investigation by United – is expected to be made before the end of July.

He has been linked with teams in Turkey, while ex-Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho is said to be keen on a reunion at Roma and Serie A side Atalanta are apparently exploring the option of putting a loan agreement in place.