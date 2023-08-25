Mason Greenwood to Albania? New club joins transfer hunt following Man Utd exit decision

Mason Greenwood has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for an unnamed club in Albania as he prepares to leave Manchester United.

It has been revealed, following a long-running internal investigation, that the 21-year-old forward will be severing ties with the Red Devils in the current transfer window.

Greenwood has not figured for United since January 2022, following his arrest on suspicion of attempted rape, controlling behaviour and assault.

Those charges were dropped in February, but the one-cap England international is being allowed to leave Old Trafford.

Clubs from Italy and Turkey have expressed interest in Greenwood, with any move to an English team considered to be unlikely, while a potential switch to Saudi Arabia is also being ruled out.

According to talkSPORT, an Albanian side has now joined the recruitment race.

Interest has been registered with United, with further discussions due to take place.

Greenwood has said of the next chapter in his career: "The best decision for us all, is for me to continue my football career away from Old Trafford, where my presence will not be a distraction for the club.”