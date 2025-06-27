Mary Earps escapes England retirement drama with 'reset in paradise' as ex-Lionesses goalkeeper favours sunshine-soaked holiday over Euro 2025 duty

Mary Earps has escaped the drama of her international retirement with England by enjoying a summer "reset in paradise".

WHAT HAPPENED?

At just 32 years of age, the two-time winner of the FIFA Best Women’s Goalkeeper award has decided to rule herself out of contention for selection by the Lionesses. She has 53 senior caps to her name.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

Earps formed part of England’s triumphant European Championship-winning squad in 2022, while going on to grace the World Cup final 12 months later. She has picked up many prestigious accolades, including the BBC Sports Personality of the Year prize.

Article continues below

Getty

DID YOU KNOW?

She will, however, no longer be representing her country. Plenty have questioned that decision, with former team-mates in Sarina Wiegman’s squad airing their surprise at seeing a larger-than-life character walk away from the international arena.

THE GOSSIP

Earps appears to have few regrets, as she has been busy sunning herself in the Caribbean. She has been enjoying dips in the pool, lounging on palm tree-lined beaches and soaking up the local hospitality.

WHAT NEXT FOR ENGLAND?

As Earps enjoys "the most lovely reset in paradise", England’s class of 2025 are readying themselves for the defence of a Euros title that will get underway in Switzerland when facing France in their tournament opener on July 5.