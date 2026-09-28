Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
imago-sport-1079770484.jpgOrange Pictures
Sam Vreeswijk
Translated by

Marciano Vink is alarmed: 'He is only half the player I know'

Netherlands U21
Netherlands U21 vs Norway U21
Norway U21
EURO U21 Qualification
E. Poku

Marciano Vink was hugely disappointed by the Netherlands Under-21s. Michael Reiziger's side had to beat Norway Under-21s last Friday to keep qualification for the European Championship in their own hands, but they could only draw 0-0.

Speaking on Voetbalpraat on ESPN, Vink said he was 'deeply disappointed'. "I think that applied to the players as well. You could see that afterwards from the players on the pitch. But it was immediately said that there is still a chance and that they have to go for it."

"But in this match I simply missed the fire from minute one. That, for example, you want to bombard a Norway, and immediately put pressure on the ball. I missed that. It was all a bit lethargic. I thought that was a great shame."

"The only ones who, in my view, had real energy were Oufkir and Read. But then I take Poku... That may not be entirely fair, because that boy does not play all that much. But then I think: that is only half the Poku I know. And Smit did not get going either. So I miss the fire."

Arno Vermeulen was watching too. "We're not going to make it any more," he predicted about the Under-21 European Championship.

EURO U21 Qualification
Norway U21 crest
Norway U21
NOR
Bosnia and Herzegovina U21 crest
Bosnia and Herzegovina U21
BIH
EURO U21 Qualification
Slovenia U21 crest
Slovenia U21
SVN
Netherlands U21 crest
Netherlands U21
NDL

"We are failing with the Netherlands Under-21s. There are players here of whom you can sense that they might make the Netherlands. In terms of potential: if you look at Read, Rots, Zechiël and Smit, it would not be strange if they get chances with the Netherlands in the coming years."

"Then this cannot happen. It annoys the hell out of you. It was limp football. This cannot go on like this. This is not good," Vermeulen concluded.

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google