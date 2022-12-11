'We have no need to sell' - Man Utd warned off World Cup sensation Goncalo Ramos

Benfica president Rui Costa has claimed that there is no pressure to sell Goncalo Ramos this January amid Manchester United transfer links.

Replaced Cristiano Ronaldo for Portugal

Could do the same in Manchester

Not likely to happen this winter though

WHAT HAPPENED? After introducing himself onto the global stage with a stunning hat-trick for Portugal in their World Cup win over Switzerland, the 21-year-old striker has been linked with a move to the Red Devils. However, the Benfica president has promised fans that there is no need to sell their star asset to anyone this January.

WHAT THEY SAID: Costa recently told the media: "We have the sole objective of having a winning season, no player will leave – unless it is due to the clause – which at this moment is fundamental for the squad.

"What I can promise our supporters is what I did at the beginning of the year. This is a sporting project, not a financial one. Fortunately, we are not experiencing financial problems and we have no need to sell players."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ironically, after Ramos replaced Ronaldo in the Portugal national team set-up, it looks as though he could one day replace the superstar at Old Trafford too – with the 37-year-old leaving United in November.

DID YOU KNOW? Despite having only played in two World Cup knockout games, Ramos has scored three goals at that stage of the competition – which is three more than Ronaldo has ever managed, having played at five tournaments.

WHAT NEXT FOR RAMOS? The striker will now leave Qatar after Portugal failed to beat Morocco in their quarter-final match, he returns to Benfica having scored 14 club goals in all competitions this season.