Manchester United ignoring Kylian Mbappe availability & Harry Kane pursuit to focus on Atalanta's Rasmus Hojlund

Manchester United turn their attention to Atalanta's Rasmus Hojlund, setting aside Kylian Mbappe and Harry Kane pursuits. Bid expected soon.

WHAT HAPPENED: Manchester United have been keen on securing the services of Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund since the beginning of the year. The club is determined to address its longstanding striker issues, and the Danish star emerged as a prime target. However, negotiations for the transfer fee have been protracted, causing some delays in finalizing the deal.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite speculation linking United with high-profile stars like Kylian Mbappe of PSG and Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur, the club's primary focus remains on securing Hojlund from Atalanta. The pursuit of Hojlund is a clear indication of the Red Devils' determination to strengthen their attacking options.

AND WHAT'S MORE: In addition to Hojlund, United had considered Kolo-Muani as an alternative target. However, the club is now expected to push for the Hojlund deal once again in the coming week, signalling their commitment to landing the Atalanta forward.

WHAT NEXT: United are expected to submit an official bid for Hojlund soon, aiming to finalize the deal and bolster their attacking lineup ahead of the new season. The club will continue to closely monitor the situation and work towards resolving the negotiations to secure the talented striker's signature.