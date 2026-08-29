Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
Goal.com
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
FBL-ENG-ITA-PR-SERIEA-LIVERPOOL-COMO-FRIENDLYAFP
Abdelmawgood Samir

Translated by

Manchester City close in on a stunning coup: Liverpool set their final condition

Transfers
C. Gakpo
Manchester City
Liverpool
Premier League
Netherlands
England

What is the condition?

Manchester City have stepped up their pursuit of Liverpool's Dutch winger Cody Gakpo before the window shuts. With Omar Marmoush and Savinho both gone to Tottenham Hotspur, City need attacking reinforcements, and talks with the player's representatives have reached an advanced stage.

Fabrizio Romano, the transfer news specialist, says City are working seriously to get the Gakpo deal done. He confirmed progress in negotiations with the player's camp, with earlier reports pointing to the winger's desire to leave Liverpool this window.

According to Romano, Liverpool's willingness to sanction the exit hinges on one condition: they must land a suitable replacement before giving the green light to a move.

That hunt for a replacement dovetails with Liverpool's wider push to bolster their attack. Reports have them closing in on Bradley Barcola, the Paris Saint-Germain winger, and in talks over Crystal Palace's Ismaila Sarr.

Gakpo started against Nottingham Forest, teeing up Alexander Isak for the opener. Then the substitute stole the show. Spanish winger Victor Munoz came off the bench and struck a superb goal to earn his side a 2-2 draw.

Premier League
Ipswich Town crest
Ipswich Town
IPS
Liverpool crest
Liverpool
LIV
Premier League
Manchester City crest
Manchester City
MCI
Coventry City crest
Coventry City
COV

Reinforcing the wing is now the priority at the Etihad after Marmoush and Savinho departed, and that has made Gakpo one of City's leading targets before the deadline.

Complicating matters is the deal Gakpo signed only recently. He renewed with Liverpool for five seasons after the club's 2025 Premier League title, which makes his future one of the great intrigues as the window's closing date nears.

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google