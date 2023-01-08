Man Utd to enforce 'Ronaldo rule' with new players only permitted to earn maximum of £200,000 per week

Manchester United are set to enforce a 'Ronaldo rule' which will stop new signings from earning more than £200,000 per week in wages.

New 'Ronaldo rule' to be enforced

No player will earn more than £200,000 per week

David de Gea current highest earner

WHAT'S HAPPENING? A de-facto salary cap of £200,000 per week is set to be enforced at Old Trafford, in an attempt to bring harmony to the squad. According to The Daily Mail, Cristiano Ronaldo, who joined the Red Devils in the summer of 2021 before leaving in November last year, was the highest-earning player in the squad with a salary of £385,000 per week.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Currently, David de Gea draws a club-high £375,000 per week, but his existing contract runs out at the end of the season. Reportedly, the Spanish goalkeeper will be offered a new deal, though he will have to take a significant pay cut in line with the new policy.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Other senior members of the squad, namely Raphael Varane, Harry Maguire and Casemiro, all earn in the bracket of £180,000 to £200,000 per week.

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER UNITED? Erik ten Hag's side are in red-hot form since the season resumed after the 2022 World Cup. They have won all of their last five games and they now face Charlton Athletic in a Carabao Cup third-round tie on January 10.