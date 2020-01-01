‘Man Utd need Reguilon, two forwards and a centre-half’ – Ferdinand draws up transfer plan

The former Red Devils defender believes Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should be looking to make “three or four” further additions to his squad

need to bring in another “three or four” players in the current transfer window, says Rio Ferdinand, with the Red Devils legend calling for Sergio Reguilon, two forwards and a new centre-half to be snapped up.

Only one fresh face has been welcomed into Old Trafford since the window opened, with Netherlands international midfielder Donny van de Beek acquired from Ajax.

He is a welcome addition to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s ranks, but more is required in order for United to challenge on multiple fronts and hit their ultimate targets of claiming major silverware again.

Ferdinand admits as much, with the former defender of the opinion that more money needs to be pumped into the Red Devils’ ranks before the next deadline passes.

He has welcomed links to Real Madrid left-back Reguilon and hopes further firepower can be found as a protracted saga involving Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho drags on.

“I would say definitely after Van de Beek they need probably – if they’re going to really compete – three or four. Players that can go in and actually affect the first team, the first XI,” Ferdinand told BBC Radio 5 Live.

“And Reguilon we’re talking about, the lad at who’s from , he was voted the best left-back in so really good credentials.

“Luke Shaw I think is unfortunate in terms of his injuries. He’s played games but then he hasn’t been able to sustain a full season without any injuries, which is disappointing.

“But listen, if I was looking at it and looking at the team, in the forward areas I think one or two additions.

“One definitely, maybe two, are needed that can come in and affect that first team and push people, if not start.

“And then I think a centre-back. That area, for me, is where there’s a lack of real, genuine pace and I think the best teams around at the moment have a player in one of the two players that play [at centre-back] in a four that has genuine pace normally.

“I think are the team that’s dominated this season. The two centre-backs can be sat on the halfway line, they’re sitting there purring, waiting to be taken on in a foot race back to the goal and they back themselves.

“And with that, what that does as well, it’s not just about pace – knowing how to defend as well – but what that allows is more players to be able to go forward and pin the other team back in the opposing team’s third, which is, the way the game is played today, very critical.”

United have time to work on deals before opening their 2020-21 Premier League campaign, with Solskjaer’s side due to get underway with a home date against on September 19.