Man Utd ready surprise £55m bid for Mason Mount as they aim to beat Liverpool & Arsenal in transfer race for Chelsea star

Manchester United have reportedly joined the race for Chelsea star Mason Mount, as they look to beat Liverpool and Arsenal to the midfielder.

Mount unlikely to sign new Chelsea deal

United plotting £55m move for midfielder

Liverpool, Arsenal and Bayern also interested

WHAT HAPPENED? The England international is yet to sign a new deal with the Blues, as his exit this summer now appears increasingly likely. United are the latest club to be linked with a move for the 24-year-old, with the Daily Mail reporting that a £55 million ($68m) offer is in the works. Talks with Mount are thought to be imminent, as Erik ten Hag has earmarked the attacking midfielder to help solve his side's problems at No.10.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The amount falls comfortably short of Chelsea's £85m ($106m) valuation, although the Mail notes that United may increase their bid due to Ten Hag's admiration of the player. The fee is an exorbitant one considering Mount's contract expires in 2024, but the Red Devils could find themselves drawn into a bidding war with Liverpool and Arsenal. Both Premier League sides are planning midfield rebuilds, while Thomas Tuchel is also reportedly keen for a reunion with Mount at Bayern Munich.

AND WHAT'S MORE: After deals were successfully pushed through for fellow England internationals Reece James and Ben Chilwell, talks with Mount this term have continuously stagnated over the player's wage demands. A renewal beyond the current campaign now looks in serious doubt for a player who many at the club had expected would spearhead Chelsea's project for years to come. The imminent arrival of Mauricio Pochettino is likely to be the only thing to salvage talks, as he is thought to be a huge admirer.

WHAT NEXT FOR MOUNT? The Englishman has spent the last few months recovering from a pelvis injury which seen him sidelined for the rest of the season. It remains to be seen whether he has played his last game in Chelsea blue, with United now among those waiting in the wings should he decide to leave.