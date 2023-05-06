Chelsea face monumental challenge to trim squad as Blues set to take embarrassing £12m hit on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in free transfer blow

Chelsea may have to accept a £12 million loss on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, with the Blues likely to struggle to offload their high-earning flops.

Chelsea signed Aubameyang for £12m

Could leave for nothing as clubs not willing to pay

Will be tough to offload other top-earning players

WHAT HAPPENED? Aubameyang signed a two-year contract upon his arrival from Barcelona but Chelsea, in their desperation to trim their squad, are considering allowing him to leave without receiving a transfer fee, as per the Daily Telegraph. Indeed, the likes of Barca, Atletico Madrid and AC Milan have been linked but, much like many of the Blues' other under-performing high earners, suitors aren't willing to pay premium prices. The Gabon international has only made five league starts this season and was substituted at half-time against Arsenal last time out after touching the ball just nine times.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Blues are attempting to offload a number of players, having spent over £600 million ($758m) under new owner Todd Boehly. Chelsea need to receive any incoming fees by June 30 if they are to be included in the next set of accounts. With Aubameyang, though, they are not encouraging suitors to pay anything for him.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Aubameyang could have left in January but turned down an offer to join Los Angeles FC. Players such as Mason Mount and Mateo Kovacic are attracting interest from the likes of Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City, but it is unclear how many players Chelsea will be able to move on this summer as they aim for a firesale. Indeed, the Telegraph reports that Mauricio Pochettino, who is the favourite to take over as permanent manager at Stamford Bridge, will "demand" that the squad is cut ahead of pre-season.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? The Blues are currently languishing in 12th place in the Premier League and have five games of the season left, where Frank Lampard could go down as one of the worst interim managers in Premier League history.