Man Utd & Chelsea see Victor Osimhen asking price set at €150m by Napoli ahead of summer transfer window

Manchester United and Chelsea have reportedly been made aware that Napoli will be demanding €150 million (£132m/$162m) for Victor Osimhen.

Nigerian starring in Italy

Attracting plenty of interest

Has a nine-figure price tag

WHAT HAPPENED? Premier League heavyweights from Old Trafford and Stamford Bridge will be in the market for another proven No.9 this summer, with Nigeria international Osimhen ticking that box. He has been in stunning form throughout the 2022-23 campaign, registering 25 goals in all competitions.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Osimhen’s exploits have helped Napoli to pull 18 points clear at the top of Serie A, while also making their way into the quarter-finals of the Champions League. The 24-year-old is now attracting admiring glances from across Europe, but Il Mattino reports that he will come with a hefty nine-figure asking price.

AND WHAT'S MORE: It is suggested that Napoli officials, headed up by president Aurelio De Laurentiis will not even enter into talks unless a €150m offer is tabled for their star striker – with the Italian outfit under no pressure to sell a player that is tied to a contract through to 2025.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Osimhen has offered no indication that he will be pushing for a transfer in 2023, but has admitted that an imminent move could be on the cards. He has told Sport1: “I don’t know what the future holds. I think I’m on the right track. At the end of the season, I will sit down with my agents and discuss everything. I will also be in talks with the club. I am incredibly grateful to Napoli. We will find a good solution together.”