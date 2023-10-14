Man Utd escape route? Barcelona or Juventus could attempt to sign Red Devils pariah Jadon Sancho on loan

Barcelona could reportedly attempt to sign Jadon Sancho on loan, offering the outcast winger an escape route from Manchester United.

WHAT HAPPENED? Erik ten Hag has made it clear that the English winger will not play another minute for the Red Devils unless he submits an apology for criticising the manager in public. There have been reports that the club is desperate to offload him in the January transfer window and are even willing to pay a part of his wages to further ease his exit from the club.

According to Sport, Barcelona have been made aware of the situation by the player's entourage. However, the Blaugrana are not contemplating a move unless they are able to sell someone in January.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Juventus are one of the clubs who are interested in getting Sancho on board on loan. However, they do now want to make it a permanent move, which means that Sancho will again be available in June.

Barcelona might then pounce on the opportunity to sign him on a cut-price deal. However, Sancho must also accept a significant reduction in his salary to move to Camp Nou as the Catalan club will not be able to afford his current wages in their financial state.

WHAT NEXT? Xavi would be excited to have a player like Sancho's quality at his disposal. However, Barcelona's struggles with FFP might prove to be an obstacle.