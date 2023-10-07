Jadon Sancho escape route? Juventus ready to offer struggling winger a way out of Man Utd with potential £60m transfer

Alex Brotherton
Jadon-Sancho(C)Getty Images
J. SanchoManchester UnitedE. ten HagJuventusBorussia DortmundTransfers

Juventus could offer Jadon Sancho the chance to bring his Manchester United nightmare to an end by making a loan-to-buy offer.

  • Juventus plotting Sancho move
  • January loan with £60m buy offer
  • Sancho frozen out by Ten Hag

WHAT HAPPENED? According to The Sun, Juventus are weighing up a January loan move for Sancho. The Serie A giants would want United to pay half of the winger's £350,000 per week wages, and could attempt to make the move permanent next summer with a £60 million ($73m) offer.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Just two years after a £73m move from Borussia Dortmund, Sancho's career at Old Trafford lies in tatters after a falling out with United boss Erik ten Hag. The Dutch manager left Sancho out of United's trip to Arsenal last month, citing the 23-year-old's poor showing in training. Sancho hit back and denied Ten Hag's claim, arguing that he had been made a scapegoat since joining the club. Since then, Sancho has not played for United and has been made to train alone.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Article continues below
Jadon Sancho Manchester United 2023-24GettyErik ten Hag Man Utd 2023-24GettyMax Allegri Juventus 2023-24Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR SANCHO? There seems little way back for Sancho unless he apologises to Ten Hag. He's been linked with a return to Dortmund, but The Sun reports that he would favour a move to Serie A.

Which South African club has won the PSL transfer window?

6358 Votes

Thanks for voting.

Results will be shared soon.

Which South African club has won the PSL transfer window?

  • 30%Sundowns
  • 37%Kaizer Chiefs
  • 21%Orlando Pirates
  • 3%SuperSport United
  • 4%Cape Town City
  • 5%Other
6358 Votes

Editors' Picks