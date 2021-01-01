Man City deny making offer for Messi

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner could be reunited with Pep Guardiola but the Premier League leaders insist there have not been any talks

Manchester City say they have not made any offer to Lionel Messi, with the Barcelona forward’s contract set to expire at the end of the season.

The Argentine superstar is free to speak to non-Spanish clubs and has been linked with several leading European sides, with City and Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain seen as the leading candidates.

It has been reported that the Premier League leaders made a revised offer for Messi but a club spokesperson has told Goal that the speculation is not true and that there have been no talks.

Messi to Man City: What’s the latest?

City have long been linked with a move for the six-time Ballon d'Or winner, partly because of the opportunity to work with his former mentor Pep Guardiola.

The Premier League side are one of the few clubs that could afford his salary and there have been reports that a deal could also see him play for other sides in the City Football Group - including New York City FC.

Indeed, the suggestion that Messi could leave at the end of this season grew louder following Barca’s 4-1 home defeat to PSG in the Champions League on Tuesday, with their inconsisent campaign having again failed to pick up momentum.

But a club source has told Goal that City have made no offers for the forward, either in the summer or since then, and that there are currently no talks open.

When will Messi make a decision?

Messi, who turns 34 in June, will wait until the end of the season to decide his future and whether to extend his contract at Barca, where he has spent his entire professional career.

Goal has learned that Messi is tired of the constant media speculation and that he will make an announcement at the end of the season in terms of where he will be playing for the 2021-22 campaign and beyond.

Despite being in a position to be able to talk with other clubs, it is understood that the Argentine has decided against doing so.

Could Messi stay at Barca?

Messi has been the centre of speculation ever since last summer, when he attempted to leave Barca in order to seek a new challenge in his career.

He ultimately ended up staying at Camp Nou, however, with Messi exclusively revealing to Goal that he would stay at the club and honour his contract.

The rumours regarding Messi's future have not stopped since then, with a presidential election looming at the Catalan club, which will be held on March 7.

Article continues below

Joan Laporta, Toni Freixa and Victor Font are the three candidates for the post, although Goal has learned that Messi hasn't contacted any of them and intends to continue assuming a neutral stance.

Indeed, the election will not have an impact on whether or not he chooses to stay despite the various presidential candidates having discussed Messi's future as they jostle for position ahead of the elections.

Further reading: