Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies run riot over Commercial Bank of Ethiopia to keep Caf Women's Champions League title defence hopes alive

Banyana ba Style picked themselves up to hammer the Ethiopian side 4-0 and stay on course to reclaiming the continental crown.

Melinda Kgadiete grabbed a brace to help Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies claim a 4-0 Group B victory over Commercial Bank of Ethiopia at Stade Larbi Zaouli on Wednesday.

Banyana Banyana star Kgadiete opened the scoring for Sundowns 17 minutes into the match before Lesotho midfielder Boitumelo Rabale doubled the Brazilians' lead eight minutes later.

On the half-hour mark, Kgadiete struck again and another Banyana star Lelona Daweti also added to the tally to seal the heavy victory six minutes later.

It was a recovery win by Sundowns who started their Caf Champions League title defence on the backfoot by losing 1-0 to Egyptian side FC Masar on Sunday.

The South African giants are back on course to winning the Champions League for the third time.

On Wednesday, coach Jerry Tshabalala brought back goalkeeper Andile Dlamini in place of Botswana international Maitumelo Boseja.

Regulars like Bambanane Mbane, Lebohang Ramelepe, and Nonhlanhla Mthandi started while Kholosa Biyana surprisingly came off the bench.

But Banyana ba Style still rang loud in the match and had already completed the job in the first half.

Sundowns now prepare for their last group game against Nigerian side Edo Queens on Saturday.