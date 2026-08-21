Malcom surprises everyone and announces his new destination

Brazilian Malcom Filipe has all but settled his next destination. He took to Instagram to announce his move to Emirati club Al-Jazira, jumping ahead of any official word from Al-Hilal on the end of their relationship with the player.

He did not stop at merely flagging the transfer. Malcom added Al-Jazira's name to his account bio, confirming he is close to a new experience in the Emirati league after a whirlwind few hours surrounding his future.

Read also: Video: Benzema: I am staying with Al-Hilal, and football is not just about targets!

Reports had suggested Al-Jazira reached an agreement to sign the Brazilian winger, with talk of ending his ties with Al-Hilal before the switch. Saudi side Al-Diriyah were among the clubs keen on his services.

malcom - instagram

His exit closes a successful spell with Al-Hilal. Malcom joined "the Leader" in the summer of 2023 from Russian side Zenit Saint Petersburg, and he quickly established himself as one of the key men in the attacking line.

He left a clear mark during his time in Riyadh and helped the team to a string of honours. Then the club's stance on his future changed during the current window, and negotiations steered him towards Al-Jazira.

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By naming his new club, Malcom has beaten Al-Hilal to the punch. Only the official announcement remains before the Brazilian winger begins a new chapter away from the Roshn League.